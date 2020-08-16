Short Interest in Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Rises By 19.1%

Centerra Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,085,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the December 31st total of 1,750,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

OTCMKTS:CAGDF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

