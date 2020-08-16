Short Interest in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rises By 18.7%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,800 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 491,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions in the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in CHF Solutions by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CHF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CHF Solutions by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of CHF Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

CHFS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,642. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market cap of $27.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.74.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 285.45% and a negative return on equity of 295.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.