Short Interest in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Increases By 18.4%

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,100 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ENSV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.15. 3,067,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,789,080. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enservco in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.