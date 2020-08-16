Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Expands By 38.5%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,088,900 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 786,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10,889.0 days.

TRAUF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546. Sydney Airport has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79.

TRAUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

