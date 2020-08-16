Short Interest in Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Grows By 51.9%

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,500 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 27th total of 973,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 231.0 days.

Shares of TRAUF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. Sydney Airport has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRAUF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Sydney Airport is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

