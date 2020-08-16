Short Interest in Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Decreases By 11.2%

Terrascend Corp (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,200 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 154,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRSSF shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Terrascend from $4.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Terrascend in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRSSF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 235,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,525. Terrascend has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21.

TerrAscend Corp., a biopharmaceutical and wellness company, engages in the cultivation, development, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers its cannabis products under the Knüba Naturals brand. It also provides education and support programs to physicians and patients through health care professionals.

