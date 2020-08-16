Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 47.1%

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TRRVF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

