Short Interest in TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Decreases By 47.1%

TerraVest Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TRRVF stock remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $12.71.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.