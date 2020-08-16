Short Interest in Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Grows By 13.8%

Tervita Corporation (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Tervita stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.79. 146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638. Tervita has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

