Sloane Robinson LLP Sells 63,041 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sloane Robinson LLP lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 63,041 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.3% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,864,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.29 and its 200-day moving average is $215.77. The company has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $161.68 and a 52 week high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

