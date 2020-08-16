Sloane Robinson LLP Sells 7,600 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Sloane Robinson LLP decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 0.4% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Sloane Robinson LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

TSM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 5,608,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $404.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.