Sloane Robinson LLP Takes Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Sloane Robinson LLP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,096,000. HDFC Bank makes up about 5.8% of Sloane Robinson LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 856.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 762,252 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. AXA raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 779,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after buying an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 1,300,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,697,985. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.