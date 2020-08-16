Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 542.83%.

SNGX stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Soligenix in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Dawson James lowered shares of Soligenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

