SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

GLD traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $182.54. 11,725,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

