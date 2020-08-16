SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stake Raised by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.5% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First National Trust Co owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $29,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,339,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $49.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.