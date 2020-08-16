SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co owned 0.51% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The stock had a trading volume of 458,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,802. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.71.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

