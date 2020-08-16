Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $20,179.26

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Spectrum has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $20,179.26 and $1,825.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.76 or 0.00536440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000828 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

