Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Acquired by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 1,617.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718,740 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust accounts for 4.2% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1,041.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 884,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,745. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

