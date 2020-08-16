SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 288.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 67,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.25. 1,130,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $232.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $238,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

