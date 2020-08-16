SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

