Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.4 days.

STN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Stantec from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of STN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $32.54. 4,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,954. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. Stantec has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Stantec by 56.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

