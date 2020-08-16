Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 9,443 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 133,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.59.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.78 and its 200-day moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $134.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.