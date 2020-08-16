Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,482 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $95.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,442,048. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

