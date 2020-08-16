Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 2,007 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $29,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 94,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.47. The company had a trading volume of 969,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,314. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.44. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

