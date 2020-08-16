Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 26,380 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $18,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFAV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.77. 696,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.75.

