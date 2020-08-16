Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 4,068 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total transaction of $4,324,204.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,698,665.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock worth $310,267,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.38.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.80. 1,443,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The stock has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

