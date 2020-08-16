Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,410 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.63.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $100.71. 2,923,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.51. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

