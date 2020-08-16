Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,501,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $193.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.23.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

