Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.67 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $187.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

