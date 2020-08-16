Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 91,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 16,168 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 378,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. 9,409,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,359,725. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.10. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

