Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 260,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,928,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 82.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after buying an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $14,662,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $110.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,788,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,362,667. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.03 and a fifty-two week high of $112.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

