Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $23.50 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $23,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $323.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $324.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,186 shares of company stock worth $31,849,251 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.