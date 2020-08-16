Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $26.48 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,755 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $26,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

