Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $37.51 Million Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2.9% during the second quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $280.55. 2,487,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The stock has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $282.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.44.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

