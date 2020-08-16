Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $43.50 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up approximately 1.2% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of General Mills worth $43,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

General Mills stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 2,030,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

