Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.8% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $27,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 28,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 376,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 272,552 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,193,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,136,033. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.