Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 275,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,570,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.62. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

