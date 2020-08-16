Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,903 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $14,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Paypal by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 111,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Paypal by 7.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 72,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Paypal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,339,005. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

