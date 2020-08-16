Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 6,408 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.67.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The company has a market cap of $110.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.16 and a 200 day moving average of $379.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

