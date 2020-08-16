Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,333 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 121,644 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 115,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 153.7% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,373 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $180.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.39.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

