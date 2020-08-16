Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.16. 30,743,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,053,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $274.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

