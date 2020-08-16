Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 8,767,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67.

