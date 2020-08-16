StrongHands Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $152.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. StrongHands has a market cap of $535,498.17 and $152.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,024,816,626 coins and its circulating supply is 16,611,622,272 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, CryptoBridge, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

