Summit Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Facebook makes up about 0.2% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after buying an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after buying an additional 24,635 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.38 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

