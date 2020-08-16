Summit Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.3% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 117,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.78.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The company has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $282.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.