SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 480.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.84.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

