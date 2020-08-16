Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Short Interest Update

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 786,200 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the January 15th total of 601,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,620.7 days.

TRAUF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.84.

Get Sydney Airport alerts:

TRAUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sydney Airport from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sydney Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds 17 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia, as well as the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sydney Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydney Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.