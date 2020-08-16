T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price target on T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim lowered T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.49. 2,027,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353,212. The stock has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.21.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

