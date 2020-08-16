Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17,408.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037,658 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 4.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $116,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,608,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,205,435. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $404.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4253 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

