Tamawood Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Tamawood has a one year low of A$2.36 ($1.69) and a one year high of A$3.75 ($2.68).

Get Tamawood alerts:

About Tamawood

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. The company is based in Rocklea, Australia.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.