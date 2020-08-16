Tamawood Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.14 (ASX:TWD)

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 million and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. Tamawood has a one year low of A$2.36 ($1.69) and a one year high of A$3.75 ($2.68).
About Tamawood
