Teilinger Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 48,700 Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,000. Public Service Enterprise Group accounts for about 2.7% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.62.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.17. 1,016,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,632. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

